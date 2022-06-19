Meyer Handelman Co. Has $36.35 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in Walmart by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 3,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 36,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Walmart by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

