Meyer Handelman Co. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

