Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,149 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,105,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.69 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

