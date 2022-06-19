Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 3,076 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,242,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

