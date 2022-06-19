Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 14,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 135,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $419,405.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,245,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,322 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,755,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,870 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 441,140 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRSN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

MRSN opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

