Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MVRBF stock remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Medivir AB has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology in Sweden and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It also develops Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as basal cell carcinoma.

