McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.01. 4,732,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.39.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

