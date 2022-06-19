McLean Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,097,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,909,377. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

