McLean Asset Management Corp Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
