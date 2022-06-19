McLean Asset Management Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,948,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,823. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.