McLean Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,820,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

