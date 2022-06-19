McLean Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 2,254 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,577,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,239. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

