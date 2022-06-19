McAdam LLC Trims Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,356,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,467,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,543 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,388,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,400,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,398,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,656,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $44.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

