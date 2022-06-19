McAdam LLC Purchases 4,815 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

McAdam LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $26.46 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

