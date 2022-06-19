McAdam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,773,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,452,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,485,000 after purchasing an additional 217,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.