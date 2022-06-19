McAdam LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

NYSE KO opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

