McAdam LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.61.

