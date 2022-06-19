McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUS opened at $104.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.17. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $131.51.

