McAdam LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

