McAdam LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 165,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

