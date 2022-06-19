Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE MA opened at $310.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.
In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
