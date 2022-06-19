MASQ Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, MASQ has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $71,080.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.65 or 0.01802052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00111672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00093448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013253 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

