Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,253. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 65.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.