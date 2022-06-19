Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.04 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

