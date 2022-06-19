Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,105 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,105 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $93.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.