Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 965 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 3.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $209.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.96. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

