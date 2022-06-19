Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,671,000.

SHY stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

