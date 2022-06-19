Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,950.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35.

