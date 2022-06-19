Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 388 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ingredion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE INGR opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

