Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 712.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 708,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,114,000 after acquiring an additional 192,326 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $171.07 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

