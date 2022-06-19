Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 81.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $35.63 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

