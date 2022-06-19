Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Takes $78,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Shares of VTV opened at $128.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.