Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Takes $78,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $128.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

