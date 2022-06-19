Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Sells 860 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,231,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $86.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.18.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

