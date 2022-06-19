Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Invests $353,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.57. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

