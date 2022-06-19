Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) is Kopion Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,003 shares during the quarter. Magnite accounts for about 6.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Magnite worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,400,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,051,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 652,786 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 1,689,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,914. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

