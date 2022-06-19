Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.53-$4.95 EPS.

Shares of M opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.83.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.