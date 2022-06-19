Lua Token (LUA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20,100.00

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,085.90 or 1.00028419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00120284 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

