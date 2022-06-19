Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.23.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after buying an additional 146,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after acquiring an additional 307,066 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

