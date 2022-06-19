Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Tops $0.0885 on Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $77.90 million and $1.04 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

