LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in LKQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LKQ by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of LKQ opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.45. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.81%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

