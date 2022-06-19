LHT Hits Market Cap of $55,605.13 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, LHT has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $55,605.13 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007290 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000236 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

