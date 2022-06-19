Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 17.18% of Lannett worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. Lannett had a negative net margin of 84.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

