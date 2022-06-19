Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0171 on Exchanges

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $51,783.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

