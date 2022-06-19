Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $525.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $625.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCX. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $668.74.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $419.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a one year low of $411.39 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

