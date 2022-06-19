KuCoin Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.35 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for about $10.26 or 0.00051383 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $10.35 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,971.58 or 1.00051989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00122315 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars.

