Kopion Asset Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Kopion Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Cognex accounts for about 1.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $42.97. 3,738,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,913. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

