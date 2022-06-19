Kopion Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Kopion Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,062 shares during the quarter. Hexcel accounts for 5.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hexcel worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,083,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after purchasing an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,276. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

