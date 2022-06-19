KOK Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.15 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. KOK has a market cap of $101.30 million and $10.15 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004588 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,553.13 or 0.99919029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00121611 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

