Klever Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.66 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Klever has a total market cap of $40.09 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klever has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00117437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.00686634 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00089194 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

