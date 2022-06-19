KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.63.

KLAC stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.93. 3,072,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,001. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

